Sunday, May 21, 2023
Rally held to express solidarity with Armed Forces

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Pakistan Zinda Abad Organization Sukkur held a rally in favour of the Pakistan Army here on Saturday. A large number of people including, the business community and civil society participated in the rally.

The participants raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army. Tributes were paid to the officers and soldiers of the Pak Army. While addressing the rally, the speakers said that they strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric. They said that Pakistan Army is the need of our country. The entire nation should respect Pakistan’s forces from the bottom of their hearts. They said that some politicians are criticizing the Pakistan Army for their political purposes. These elements cannot be in favour of Pakistan.

