Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Researchers express concerns over bee extinction  

STAFF REPORT
May 21, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The agricultural experts and researchers have expressed their concern over extinction of bees in many countries of the world including Pakistan particularly in Sindh. They expressed fear that it is because of the use of pesticides in crops adding that honey bees are becoming rare therefore research institutes should promote and motivate farmers to use biological methods in order to protect crops from harmful insects. The experts and researchers shared these views while addressing a seminar in connection with “World Bee Day” organized by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri of Sindh Agriculture University on Saturday.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023