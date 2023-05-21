Researchers express concerns over bee extinction  

HYDERABAD - The agricultural experts and researchers have expressed their concern over extinction of bees in many countries of the world including Pakistan particularly in Sindh. They expressed fear that it is because of the use of pesticides in crops adding that honey bees are becoming rare therefore research institutes should promote and motivate farmers to use biological methods in order to protect crops from harmful insects. The experts and researchers shared these views while addressing a seminar in connection with “World Bee Day” organized by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri of Sindh Agriculture University on Saturday.