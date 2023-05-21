Return To NA

On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) set aside decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the National Assembly (NA) speaker to accept the resignation of 72 PTI lawmakers from Punjab, effectively paving the way for their return to the house. This is an interesting development for the PTI given that it was seeking a return for its members after the ploy to force elections failed and it allowed the PDM an open field to play in. However, whether the path back to NA for these PTI lawmakers is going to be a clear-cut one has experts divided, and it could lead to further confrontation between the parliament and the judiciary.

As per reports, the decision was announced by Justice Shahid Karim on the petitions filed by PTI leaders Shafqat Mahmood and Riaz Ahmad Fatyana. The judge has directed the lawmakers to personally appear before the speaker to withdraw their resignations and also directed the speaker to decide the matter after personally hearing each member. The PTI’s legal team appears confident that the MNAs can now go back to the National Assembly and perform their constitutional duties. They argue that the petitioners had in fact withdrawn their resignations on television and also informed the speaker in writing about their decision. Pointing out that mass resignations cannot be accepted, the speaker must hear each lawmaker personally to ascertain whether their decision was voluntary or under duress.

Reacting to this development, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said party members would return to the National Assembly to raise the issues of alleged human rights violations and attempt to crush PTI but he himself would not go to the house as it has “lost its political and legislative relevance for the country”. This is a classic case of Mr Khan wanting to have the cake and eat it too. Playing both sides and lacking any clarity has also been the case when it comes to the PTI shifting the blame to different individuals and entities for its fate as it deems convenient.

However, the path back to the NA may not be as straightforward as PTI officials are perceiving to be. Some experts are of the opinion that resignations cannot be taken back once they have been notified. The Speaker gets to determine whether the resignations are genuine or not, and once approved and sent to the ECP, they cannot be reversed. While some may view this as an instruction given by the IHC to the NA, it could also be a matter of referring it to the Speaker. Therefore, it now depends if the Speaker wants to review this decision as this is his domain. The NA can also appeal to the Supreme Court if it chooses to, but it is unlikely that it would choose to do that given the prevailing circumstances. It now remains to be seen how the Speaker and the PDM government react to this, and there are legit fears that this could lead to further polarisation between the parliament and judiciary.