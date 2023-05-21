Rising mercury impacts routine life in Lahore

LAHORE - People in Lahore are feeling extremely uncom­fortable after gradual rise in temperatures over the last few days. The Met Office has forecast that daytime temperatures in the city will remain two to four degrees above average in the coming days. It remained 26 degrees Celsius in the Punjab capi­tal on the minimum side on Saturday morning while the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the city has again become the world’s most polluted city as the air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 162. The AQI at The Mall was record­ed at 192, at the US consulate road at 188, at FC College at186, and at Shahdara at 162. On the oth­er hand, the Met Office has predicted that weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid today. It has forecast that temperature will rise to 36 degrees Celsius later in the day. The humidity level has been recorded at 59 per cent. Breeze is blowing from south-western direction at the speed of 10 nautical miles.