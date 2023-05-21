Rs 61.983 million to be spent on renovation of LGH

LAHORE - The Punjab government will spend Rs 61.983 million for renovation and repairing of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH). This was informed by Post Graduate Medical Insti­tute & Ameer ud Din Medical College Professor Al-Fareed Zafar while presiding a re­view meeting here on Sat­urday. He informed that the Punjab Health Department had released the funds for the renovation and paint works in different wards, OPD, offices and operation theaters of the LGH. More­over, in the phase 1 to 3 of the project, repair of 80 public washrooms, cleaning of 6 ducts and renovation of the ongoing developmen­tal works had already been started without any delay, he said. He emphasized that spending public exchequer on the welfare of patients was first priority and no negligence would be spared to fulfill this task. He added that June 15, 2023 had been fixed as deadline for the com­pletion of the developmental work to ensure in time utili­zation of the funds during the current financial year. He said that the completion of these development works would extend patients and health professionals with a cleaner environment and upgraded facilities, which would ultimately improve the quality of their work. The Principal PGMI said that it would be the responsibil­ity of the Ward Registrar of the hospital who issued sat­isfactory certificates for the completion while verifica­tion of quality works to en­sure the completion of ren­ovation and repair works. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on the standard and quality of work for which set prin­ciples would be followed by the MS and administrative doctors. Professor Al-Fareed Zafar also directed the hos­pital administration to en­sure special monitoring of this project which was be­ing started with the heavy amount so that quality and timely works could be com­pleted for the benefit of the patients being attended in this stat of the art LGH. MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, while briefing the Principal, told that in order to complete this project, the aforemen­tioned development and construction works had been entrusted to the Com­munications and Works De­partment so that all these works be ensured transpar­ently as per the rules and regulations of Punjab Gov­ernment .