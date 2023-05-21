Sunday, May 21, 2023
Rs11m being spent on rehabilitation project of Khayaban-e-Iqbal park: DC

Says that 40pc of work on project completed so far, while district council officers instructed to complete rest of work on time

Our Staff Reporter
May 21, 2023
SIALKOT    -    Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Ad­nan Mehmood Awan visited Khay­aban-e-Iqbal park and Sublime Chowk flyover, reviewed work on renovation of park and project of ‘Sports Arena’ under the flyover. 

Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shehzad and Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present. Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said a total of Rs 11 million was being spent on rehabilita­tion project of Khayaban-e-Iqbal park.

Under the project, 1.3-km jogging track would be completely restored, the rear wall would be constructed, the entrances would be beautified, the installation of plant irrigation sys­tem would be done, benches would be provided for picnickers. The deputy commissioner said that 40pc of work on the project had been completed so far, while the district council officers have been instructed to complete the rest of the work on time. He said that the project of sports arena under the flyover should be completed by May 23, while the municipal corporation should prepare proposals regarding food street or beautification project at the remaining place. The deputy commissioner said that the work of badminton court, court floor has been completed in the sports arena. Paint work is in progress which should be completed in any case within the giv­en period, the DC added.

