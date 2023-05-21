Secy Edu KP visits Fazlehaq College Mardan

PESHAWAR - Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohtasim Billah Shah, graced the annual prize distribution ceremony at Fazlehaq Men’s College Mardan. During his visit, the Secretary toured various classes, promoting awareness among students about maintaining a clean and green environment by planting a sapling.
In his speech at the ceremony, the Education Secretary delivered an insightful lecture on “The pivotal role of teachers in fostering social reform and enhancing Pakistani students’ access to international institutions.” He emphasized that education is the cornerstone of progress for any society. The Secretary encouraged the students to aspire beyond district and provincial competitions, urging them to strive for excellence on a global scale.
Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of providing our children with education that meets international standards. By doing so, they would not only showcase their abilities within the country but also contribute to the global development.