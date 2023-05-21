Sunday, May 21, 2023
Secy Edu KP visits Fazlehaq College Mardan

APP
May 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -     Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Ed­ucation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohtasim Billah Shah, graced the annual prize distribution ceremo­ny at Fazlehaq Men’s College Mar­dan. During his visit, the Secretary toured various classes, promoting awareness among students about maintaining a clean and green en­vironment by planting a sapling.

In his speech at the ceremo­ny, the Education Secretary deliv­ered an insightful lecture on “The pivotal role of teachers in foster­ing social reform and enhancing Pakistani students’ access to in­ternational institutions.” He em­phasized that education is the cornerstone of progress for any society. The Secretary encouraged the students to aspire beyond dis­trict and provincial competitions, urging them to strive for excel­lence on a global scale.

Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of providing our chil­dren with education that meets international standards. By doing so, they would not only showcase their abilities within the country but also contribute to the global development.

