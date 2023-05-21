Services of late Hakeem Saeed for Pakistanis eulogised  

KARACHI - Hamdard Foundation Pakistan president Ms Sadia Rashid has said that Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed loved children who also loved him very much, as he wanted to lead them to modern education and it was his first wish to create a best literature for the children of the nation which could train them religiously, culturally and morally besides making them as good human beings. This she said while addressing the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly organized by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, with the title of 70-year historical journey of the monthly Hamdard Naunehal magazine (1953 to 2023) and its importance in the present era, held at Naimat Begum Hamdard University General Hospital in Nazimabad. For love with children and their capacity building, Hakeem Saeed started publishing Humdard Naunehal magazine in 1953 in order to develop children’s moral training, character development and interest in studying, and this magzaine is still being published.