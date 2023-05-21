Sherpao condemns attacks on army installations, demands punishment

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chair­man Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao strongly denounced the recent attacks on army installations that occurred during the pro­tests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 9. He called for exempla­ry punishment for those involved in vandalism.

Speaking at a meeting of par­ty leaders from Mardan and Swa­bi districts, held at Watan Kor in Peshawar, Sherpao emphasized the need to address organization­al matters and assess the overall political situation in the country. Attendees at the meeting included office-bearers from QWP Mardan and Swabi chapters.

Sherpao expressed his concern over the well-planned and organ­ized conspiracy behind the at­tacks on army installations, aimed at tarnishing the image of the Pa­kistan Army. Strongly condemn­ing the mayhem that took place on May 9, the QWP leader demanded that the culprits responsible for the incident be brought to justice and punished according to the law of the land.

Highlighting the availability of sufficient evidence, Sherpao urged the prompt identification and prosecution of the perpetra­tors of violence to prevent the re­currence of such incidents in the future. He also criticized former prime minister Imran Niazi for prioritizing his return to power over national interests.

Sherpao questioned the role of the superior judiciary in the cur­rent political deadlock, expressing his concern over the preferential treatment being given to a particu­lar individual, which he consid­ered to be a blatant act of injustice.

He stated that the judiciary had lost its credibility and empha­sized that its purpose was to ad­minister justice, rather than tak­ing sides or becoming involved in political disputes.

Sherpao stressed the impor­tance of state institutions operat­ing within the framework of the Constitution and refraining from exceeding their authority. Addi­tionally, he condemned the su­icide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami central ameer Sir­aj-ul-Haq in Zhob, Balochistan.