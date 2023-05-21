Sherpao condemns attacks on army installations, demands punishment

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao strongly denounced the recent attacks on army installations that occurred during the protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 9. He called for exemplary punishment for those involved in vandalism.
Speaking at a meeting of party leaders from Mardan and Swabi districts, held at Watan Kor in Peshawar, Sherpao emphasized the need to address organizational matters and assess the overall political situation in the country. Attendees at the meeting included office-bearers from QWP Mardan and Swabi chapters.
Sherpao expressed his concern over the well-planned and organized conspiracy behind the attacks on army installations, aimed at tarnishing the image of the Pakistan Army. Strongly condemning the mayhem that took place on May 9, the QWP leader demanded that the culprits responsible for the incident be brought to justice and punished according to the law of the land.
Highlighting the availability of sufficient evidence, Sherpao urged the prompt identification and prosecution of the perpetrators of violence to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. He also criticized former prime minister Imran Niazi for prioritizing his return to power over national interests.
Sherpao questioned the role of the superior judiciary in the current political deadlock, expressing his concern over the preferential treatment being given to a particular individual, which he considered to be a blatant act of injustice.
He stated that the judiciary had lost its credibility and emphasized that its purpose was to administer justice, rather than taking sides or becoming involved in political disputes.
Sherpao stressed the importance of state institutions operating within the framework of the Constitution and refraining from exceeding their authority. Additionally, he condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami central ameer Siraj-ul-Haq in Zhob, Balochistan.