QUETTA - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq on Saturday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar here at Gov­ernor House. Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir was also present on the occa­sion. The governor while con­demning the suicide attack on JI Ameer inquired about the wellbeing of Sirajul Haq. In the meeting, the political situ­ation of the country and the province was also discussed.