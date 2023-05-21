Sunday, May 21, 2023
Steps underway to facilitate Balochistan’s landlords: Khokhar

Our Staff Reporter
May 21, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -   Balochistan Agriculture Secre­tary Umaid Ali Khokhar on Sat­urday said that the provincial government was taking 

concrete steps to provide max­imum facilities to the landlords. He said that in order to increase the production of agricultural products, the government has distributed wheat, rice and pulses seeds to farmers, which has significantly increased the production of these crops. He expressed these views while talking to landlords of lentil crops planted under the national project to increase productivity through research in Dasht Mas­tung area of Balochistan.

DG BARDC Nadeem Sadiq, DG Agricultural Research Inamul Haq, Principal Scientific Officer Aziz Kurd, Dr. Muhammad Man­soor National Project Director and other federal and provincial agricultural scientists were also present on the occasion. Sec­retary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar said that we are grateful to the scientists of the Federal government agency PARC especially to Dr. Mansoor who is serving the zamindar of Balo­chistan. He said that agriculture is the main source of income of the majority of Balochistan people.

In order to promote agricul­ture in the province, Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, is taking special interest. He noted that there has been a bumper crop of wheat in Balo­chistan this year, which is more than the requirements of the province. The zamindar of Dasht on the occasion informed the sec­retary that due to recent floods agriculture sector was badly af­fected. We are facing power out­ages besides several other issues. Bulldozer hours shall be provid­ed to the local zamindar. 

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Mansoor said that Balochistan has special impor­tance in terms of the production of pulses, as the produce here is organic, the price of which is much higher than normal puls­es, which can play an important role in earning the country’s foreign exchange.

