Suspected robber shot dead, another injured

HYDERABAD - A suspected robber was shot dead and another was injured by gunshots fired by a shopkeeper during an attempted robbery at his mobile communication shop here on Saturday. According to the Hatri police, the incident happened in the New Hyderabad City area. The police said 4 to 5 robbers tried to rob Syed Zain Ali but he resisted and fired gunshots. One of the suspected robbers, Abdul Jabbar Loond, sustained a fatal gunshot and died while another suspected robber, Salman Machi, was injured. The police added that other suspects escaped from the spot leaving behind their 2 motorbikes which had been impounded. The dead and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. The incident’s FIR has not been lodged so far