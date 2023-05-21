Terrorist shot dead, 3 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI.LAHORE - Three soldiers of the Paki­stan Army embraced martyr­dom on Saturday while brave­ly thwarting terrorists' attack on the Security Forces' Post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Ba­lochistan while a terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing fire exchange.

According to the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), on May 20, early in the morn­ing, a group of terrorists at­tacked a Security Forces Post established in Zarghoon, Mar­get Area of Balochistan.

It added that the Post had re­cently been established to help check extortion efforts tar­geting Coal mines in the area. The troops on the Post had re­taliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the ter­rorists. Based on the follow up Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identi­fied in nearby mountains and a deliberate block­ing and sanitisation oper­ation has been launched, the ISPR said. Current­ly, the operation was pro­gressing well and security forces were maintaining pressure to deny terror­ists escape from the area. Security Forces, in step with the nation, remained determined to thwart at­tempts at sabotaging peace, stability and prog­ress of Balochistan, the ISPR said. Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strong­ly condemned an attack on the security check post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan. The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred jawans of Pa­kistan Army including Se­poy Zameer Ahmad, Se­poy Mudassar and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer, PM Of­fice Media Wing said in a press release. He said that the entire nation saluted the sacrifices of their shu­hada. He prayed for the high ranks of shuhada and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The prime minister also prayed for the early recov­ery of the injured.