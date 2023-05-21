Three schoolchildren die in bus accident

MUZAFFARGARH - At least three school-going brothers were killed when an over speeding passen­ger bus hit their motorcy­cle at GT road on Saturday. According to the Rescue officials, Arslan was going to drop his two younger brothers to school riding on motorcycle when sud­denly a speeding bus ran over them near Abasin CNG pump GT road.

As a result, 17, years old Arslan and 8 years old Re­han s/o Allah Dad residents of old Nadra office Kot Addu died on the spot while an­other 11 years old Faisal sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the in­jured to hospital in critical condition but he also suc­cumbed to injuries. City po­lice Kot Addu has arrested the bus driver Ilyas, took the bus into custody and started legal action. On this occasion, Assistant Com­missioner Kot Addu Asghar Laghari has expressed re­gret over the tragic accident and said that the entry of heavy traffic will be banned in the city during school hours to avoid such tragic accidents in future.