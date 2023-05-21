VC inaugurates new buildings at Sialkot women university

SIALKOT - Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar inaugurated the Student Services Centre, Guest House and Women Development Centre at the Government College for Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), here on Saturday. She told the inaugural ceremony participants that all facilities and infor­mation related to new admissions, scholarships, seminars, workshops, national and international competitions, transport, hostel, fees, examina­tions, academic and extra-curricular activities were available to students at the Student Services Center under one roof. Apart from this, Alumni Association, Career Counselor and Student Coun­selor, Psychological Wellbeing Centre.