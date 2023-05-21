Very hot weather to prevail in Sindh, warns PMD

KARACHI-The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that “very hot” weather is expected to prevail in the districts of central and upper Sindh. According to the Met Office, the weather in Karachi is expected to remain warm and humid. In the metropolis, the maximum temperature on Saturday (today) is likely to remain between 35°C to 37°C while on Sunday and Monday, it is expected to hover between 32°C to 36°C.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in the daytime will likely hover between 43°C to 45°C in different cities of the province. The cities include Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Sanghar. The Met Department has forecast an increase in heat in most parts of the country in the next two to three days. The mercury in most of the plain areas of the country is likely to be 2 to 4°C higher than usual.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of Northern Sindh, while very hot in Sukkur, Khairpur and Jaccobabad districts. In Sukkur, a maximum of 48 temperature was recorded on Saturday. Meanwhile, the local Met Office has predicted dry and hot weather for Sukkur during the next 24 hours.

Unscheduled power outages affecting functioning of water supply: HDA

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the public that the recurrent and unscheduled power

outages were affecting the functioning of the filtration plants, water supply and drainage networks, resulting in water shortages. The spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf stated in a statement here on Saturday that during the scorching summer heat, the citizens of Hyderabad were experiencing water supply problems because the filtration plants and pumping stations were unable to function around the clock.

According to him, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had provided electric supply to the authority’s 2 largest filtration plants on Jamshoro Road and at Thandi Sarak pumping station through 2 electric feeders.

However, he claimed, often both the feeders undergo scheduled and unscheduled load shedding at the same time owing to which the water filtration and supply grounds to a halt time and again. The spokesman said HDA and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would be unable to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water if the same situation continued. He claimed that HESCO’s top officers had been informed about all those issues time and again but the problems still existed.