Tuesday, May 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

10-day theatre festival to start from May 27 at Alhamra

Agencies
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Alhamra has finalised arrangements for its highly anticipated 10-day Theatre Festival to be held from May 27 to June 6 at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. This annual feature showcases the finest talents of Pakistan’s theatre community and represents a pinnacle of artistic expression. The theatre festival boasts an impressive lineup featuring a diverse range of dramas, including “Ankhiyaan” by Azad Theatre, “Huwa Kuch Yun” by Noratan Theatre, “Rahay Koi Nagma  Ghar Salamat” by Salamat Production, “Mani” by Gift Film and Theatre, “Teesri Dastak” by Ajoka Theatre,  “Railway Station” by Chota Mota Theatre, “Kaho Mujh Se Mohabbat Hai” by Natak Production, “Goongi Juro 2.0” by Creators Production, “Teri Jaan Ki Qasam” by Dolphin Production, and “Ankhiyaan Waliyo” by Maas Foundation. In addition to fostering theater’s growth, Alhamra actively shapes future artists through a dedicated summer camp focused on fine arts. This immersive programme offers drawing, painting, pottery, theater, calligraphy, sculpture.

CM Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of stunting to control them

, and more training.

 The cultural hub will captivate audiences with a mesmerizing Qawwali night on June 2, featuring the renowned talents of Najmuddin and Saifuddin.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1716184997.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024