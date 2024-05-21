35 ongoing, 20 new mega schemes included in KP ADP for new FY: CM aide

Peshawar - In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35 ongoing and 20 new mega schemes have been proposed for inclusion in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the new financial year in various sectors of tourism, culture and archaeology, the cost of which is estimated at trillions of rupees.

However, in view of the meagre financial resources of the province, most of the projects will be completed through public private participations (PPPs).

While under the AIP programme launched with the support of the federal government for the merged districts, five ongoing and new schemes are being included in the new annual development programme for which Rs3 billion are being allocated.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture and Archaeology Zahid Chanzeb. The meeting discussed preparation of the annual development programme (ADP) in tourism, culture and archaeology sectors as well as suggestions and recommendations were discussed and certain necessary decisions were also made thereof.

Secretary KP Tourism Bakhtiar Khan, Chief Planning Officer Zainullah, Director General Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat, Director Archives Dr Abdul Samad and other concerned high-ups also attended the meeting.

The KP CM adviser while highlighting the priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)-led provincial government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur clarified that viable schemes should be included in the new ADP.

Zahid Chanzeb said that in future, instead of wasting valuable resources on the construction of buildings and rest houses in tourist areas, eco-friendly tourism should be promoted in which make-shift camping pods and fireproof tents and washrooms for the boarding and lodging of tourists.

He said that launch of helicopter service for tourist places (starting for Chitral with CM’s helicopter presently), establishment of theme and adventure parks in the most important tourist centres, construction of link roads for new tourist areas and installation of modern chairlifts in the mountainous areas are measures that involved interest of tourists, create attraction and enhanced the opportunities of entertainment and creativity for the tourists, especially children and youth. “This will also increase the income of the province and the employment opportunities for the local people,” he maintained.

He directed to keep Chitral on top priority in the ADP where there is a wide range of tourism opportunities and there is a possibility of round the year tourism activities.

Similarly, he emphasised on the inclusion of substantial schemes for the development of tourism in the southern and merged districts and asserted that there are not only serene touristic places but also religious buildings and archaeological sites existed there, where by developing the infrastructure, tourism, employment opportunities and the revenue of the province can be significantly increased, he concluded.