3rd Int’l Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament commences today

Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024
LAHORE   -   The third International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament is set to commence today (Tuesday) at the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event, which is being organized under the auspices of Usman Basketball Club and with the approval of the Karachi Basketball Association, will be graced by SSP South, Sajid Amir Saddozai, as chief guest and inaugurate the event. The teams participating in the tournament have been instructed to obtain their entry forms from the tournament secretary, Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya. The tournament aims to commemorate the legacy of Abdul Nasir, a revered figure in the basketball community, and to promote the sport by providing a platform for teams to showcase their talent and compete at an international level.

