69 meters disconnected on gas theft

Our Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 69 more connections during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad besides imposing Rs 1.5 million fine. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the regional teams disconnected 23 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed a fine of over Rs 1 million over gas pilferers while four FIRs were also lodged against the violators. In Multan, seven connections were disconnected on illegal use while in Faisalabad and Sahiwal, five connections were disconnected. In Peshawar, the company disconnected 34 connections on account of illegal use of gas and an amount of Rs 0.4 million had been booked against gas theft cases.

Our Staff Reporter

