Accused of stealing valuables of train passengers held

SUKKUR - The police arrested an accused involved in stealing valuables of train passengers here on Monday. According to details, a suspect jumped out of moving 9-UP Allama Iqbal Express at Rohri platform and attempted to flee. Head Constable Muhammad Makki and two other policemen chased and held the accused identified as Ali Raza. During search, a stolen cell phone of passenger woman hailing from Hyderabad, a purse with thousands of rupees cash and other important documents were recovered from his possession. The recovered valuables were returned to the owner women and detainee was being investigated after registering a case against him.