The federal cabinet on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction over a report of an Inquiry Commission into Faizabad sit-in by observing that the commission had not adhered to its Terms of Reference (ToR).

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, directed to constitute a special committee of the cabinet that would submit its recommendations in this regard.

The Attorney General for Pakistan submitted an inquiry report over the matter and gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet.