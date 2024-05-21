Al Baraka Bank hosts webinar

KARACHI - Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited organised 2nd Webinar for Al Baraka Group (ABG) Inter-Franchise Collaboration and Launch of the Trade Portal, this time with Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

The webinar focused on enhancing exports of Pakistan by connecting Pakistani exporters with Egyptian importers to facilitate diversification of Pakistan’s export to non-traditional markets. This event witnessed top names from the business community, Chairman of Trade Bodies & Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange. On behalf of the State Bank of Pakistan, Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi, Director Islamic Banking, also graced the event as chief guest. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, CEO Al Baraka Group (ABG), chaired the webinar and thanked Al Baraka Pakistan for arranging this webinar, first with South Africa last year and this time with Al Baraka Bank Egypt. He also shared that ABG’s role here is to facilitate any cross-border transactions for customers within the 13 geographies where ABG Franchises exist.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, said, “Al Baraka Group (ABG) exists in 13 countries and the Inter-Franchise Collaboration through webinars and web trade portal are providing access to Pakistani exporters to leading businesses in other franchise countries. Such initiatives also offer to facilitate trade with high cost & time efficiency by using Al Baraka Services in both Countries. We plan to replicate this with subsidiaries of Al Baraka Group in Turkey, Bahrain, Algeria, Jordan and Tunisia in 2024 & 2025.”