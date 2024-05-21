Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Ali Bagheri named acting foreign minister of Iran

May 21, 2024
Tehran   -    Iran’s veteran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri, Monday named acting foreign minister to replace the top diplomat killed in a helicopter crash along with the president. Bagheri, 56, had served as deputy to the foreign minister of the Islamic republic, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who perished along with the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and seven others in the accident. Bagheri is considered close to Iran’s ultraconservatives and a member of the inner circle of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is the father-in-law of Bagheri’s brother. The negotiator with the salt-and-pepper beard came to be known to his interlocutors for a soft-spoken composure that often stood in sharp contrast to his uncompromising stance.

