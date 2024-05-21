Amanah Group inaugurates site office for Amanah Residential Towers

LAHORE - Amanah Group of Companies has inaugurated the site office for Amanah Residential Towers at Tarogil Road, Off Raiwind Road, near Beaconhouse National University, Lahore. The senior management was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Chairman Abid Ali Butt, Group Directors Muhammad Yusuf Arain, and Malik Pervaiz Awan, Chief Commercial Officer Muhammad Nasir Malik and Director Sales Ahtsham Ahmed.

Strategic Partners of Amanah (Pvt.) Limited from Bahria Town and DHA Lahore also participated in the ceremony. “Following the successful launch of Amanah Noor Residence, we are now looking forward to adding Amanah Residential Towers as another landmark in the city of gardens,” stated Abid Ali Butt. “The prime location and amenities combined provide a higher standard of living, making it a viable investment option.”

Muhammad Nasir Malik said, “The site office will enable us to serve our clients in a more transparent and efficient manner. Amanah Residential Towers comes with a 5-year installment plan, making it easy for middle-income group to afford a home for themselves. We are committed to deliver our promises and get the project completed in 3.5 years’ time.”

Ahtsham Ahmed further added, “We want to promote vertical and community living concept in Lahore with the projects that deliver on time with all the amenities that a resident is looking for. With all the facilities in close vicinity like Hospitals, Educational Institutes, Intercity and Intracity Access Points, Restaurants etc., Amanah Residential Towers is truly an epitome of modern living.”