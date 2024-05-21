Australian army chief calls on CJCSC

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Defence Forces of Australia General Angus J. Campbell on Monday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. General Campbell is on an official visit to Pakistan for 13th Round of Pakistan-Australia Defence and Security Talks and 10th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue.

During the meeting, the two senior military leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on defence and security cooperation, regional dynamics, and global security challenges, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both the sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries, it added.

The Australian dignitary remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, the media wing of the military said. Earlier upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Campbell was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.