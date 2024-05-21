Australian team to arrive in Pakistan on 26th for three-match volleyball series

LAHORE - Australian volleyball team will arrive in Pakistan on May 26 to play a three-match volleyball series for the first time in the country’s history. According to Chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, the Australian Volleyball Federation (AVF) has expressed its desire to play a series of three matches with Pakistan, after which all arrangements for the preparations of the event have been finalized. He said that the Australian team will arrive in Pakistan for the first time in the country’s history on May 26 and will play matches against the national volleyball team on May 28, 29, 30 in Islamabad. “The national team won the title of Central Asian Volleyball League. I hope Pakistan will perform well against a strong team like Australia during the upcoming series,” said Ch Yaqoob.