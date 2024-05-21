Tuesday, May 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Azam Khan spotted wiping away sweat with dollars

Azam Khan spotted wiping away sweat with dollars
Web Sports Desk
7:27 PM | May 21, 2024
Sports

A hilarious video of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has gone viral as national players enjoyed a day of quality fun ahead of their first T20I match against England on May 22.

The video shows Azam Khan holding the US dollars in his hand as he is engaged in light chat with Babar Azam, who along with other team members is behind the camera.

At one point, the skipper asked him: “What happened Abba?”

In reply, Azam Khan wiped off the sweat from his forehead while stating “bohat garmi hain [It is too hot here]”.

The gesture sparked loud laughter from the players as their voices can be heard in the video.

The team Green will lock horns with the hosts in the first game of the four-match T20I series at Leeds on Wednesday. 

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1716266193.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024