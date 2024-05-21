Azam Khan spotted wiping away sweat with dollars

A hilarious video of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has gone viral as national players enjoyed a day of quality fun ahead of their first T20I match against England on May 22.

The video shows Azam Khan holding the US dollars in his hand as he is engaged in light chat with Babar Azam, who along with other team members is behind the camera.

At one point, the skipper asked him: “What happened Abba?”

In reply, Azam Khan wiped off the sweat from his forehead while stating “bohat garmi hain [It is too hot here]”.

The gesture sparked loud laughter from the players as their voices can be heard in the video.

The team Green will lock horns with the hosts in the first game of the four-match T20I series at Leeds on Wednesday.