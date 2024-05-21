Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Bilawal grieves over tragic death of Iranian president

Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed  his deepest grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their fellow passengers in a helicopter crash.  The PPP chairman said that every Pakistani is deeply grieved over the saddest incident and stands in solidarity with their Iranian brethern. He also offered heartfelt condolences to the government of Islamic Republic of Iran and citizens.

Staff Reporter

