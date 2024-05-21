BISE announces schedule of HSC annual exams 2024

HYDERABAD - The Controller Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad (BISEH) Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai Monday announced the schedule of HSC part I and II annual examinations-2024. According to notification issued by Controller Exams, HSC part II (XII) annual exams will commence from May 28, 2024 while HSC part I (XI ) will be held from June 05, 2024. The controller exams further said that the due to the hot weather and heat, the timings of the exams have been changed, morning papers will continue from 8.30am to 11.30am, while evening papers will be taken from 3pm to 6pm.