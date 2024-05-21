Burgeoning trend of tea cafes draws locals, tourists

ISLAMABAD - The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are witnessing a surge in tea cafes, attracting both locals and tourists. This trend is spreading across various localities, particularly in Islamabad, where numerous tea shops have become popular destinations.

Tea cafes have emerged as vibrant social hubs, catering to diverse clientele. Among the most frequented spots are Quetta Royal Teas, Quetta Tea N Teas, English Tea House, Chai O’clock, Chai Shai, Chai Mehfil, Chaaye Khana, Quetta Cafe, and Quetta tea, etcetera, each offering a unique ambiance and variety of tea blends.

These cafes aren’t just popular locally; they also attract a significant number of foreign visitors. The rich flavors of traditional Pakistani teas, such as ‘Karak Chai’, appeal to expatriates and tourists alike, providing a space to unwind, socialize, and experience local tea culture.

Saudi Press Attache Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, in an interview with APP, shared his fondness for these tea cafes. “Every weekend, I visit one to enjoy ‘Karak Chai’. The experience is refreshing and reminds me of the rich cultural exchanges between our countries,” he said. Tea isn’t merely a beverage; it’s a cultural cornerstone, Dr. Naif emphasized. It spans generations, with recipes and rituals passed down through families, symbolizing hospitality and warmth.

In urban areas, tea houses and cafes are bustling with people savoring a variety of blends, from classic black and green teas to trendy matcha and herbal infusions. Meanwhile, in rural communities, traditional brewing methods thrive, preserving the rich tea heritage.

Dr. Naif highlighted tea’s economic significance, supporting millions of livelihoods. Beyond cultural and economic importance, he stressed its health benefits, boosting immunity, improving heart health, and aiding digestion.

As International Tea Day is celebrated nationwide, it’sevident that tea holds a unique place in society, transcending social and economic boundaries, connecting people through a shared appreciation for this timeless beverage.