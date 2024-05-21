Case registered against 10 outlaws for allegedly torturing assistant commissioner

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police registered case against unknown persons including for allegedly torturing an assistant commissioner Jatoe Tariq Mehmood Malik. According to police sources, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Malik in an application submitted with Jatoe Police Station maintained that 10 unknown armed persons entered his residence and started torturing him. Similarly, they also forced him to talk to MPA Rana Abdul Manan who also threatened him of dire consequences. Due to torture, he fell unconscious. Meanwhile, the alleged outlaws stole away cash Rs 500,000, two precious Watches, two mobile phone, one laptop, 42 inch LED and some other important official documents. Meanwhile, Rana Abdul Manan rejected the allegations stating the Assistant Commissioner himself concealed the documents related to distribution of wheat bags.

One student die as shed in a school collapses

One school-kid died and another five sustained injuries as a shed of a private school fell down, near Kalarwali Bridge at tehsil Jatoe, in district Muzaffargarh. According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call in which the caller informed that six to seven kids had received injuries as a shed of private school Tariq Bin Ziyad collapsed suddenly.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site immediately after mishap. It shifted the injured kids to hospital. However, one kid who was earlier shifted to hospital by local people died in the hospital. Similarly, other five injured students are availing treatment in hospital. Police is investigating the incident.