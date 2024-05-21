CDA chairman chairs meeting on Islamabad bus service

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a crucial meeting concerning the Islamabad bus service at the CDA headquarters on Monday. The meeting saw the presence of key officials, including Member Engineering, Member Planning and Design, and other senior officers of the CDA. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed on the arrival of 30 electric vehicle (EV) buses in Pakistan, with the remaining 70 buses expected shortly. Additionally, updates on the tendering process for the construction of depots at I-9, Tramri Chowk, and Zero Point were provided, with contracts set to be awarded to the lowest bidder soon. During the session, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need for a clear timeline for depot construction, ensuring their functionality along with charging points within the stipulated period. Furthermore, discussions were held on extending subsidies to deserving segments like students and senior citizens, while plans for extending the bus route to the diplomatic enclave were also deliberated. Chairman CDA stressed the importance of benchmarking the Islamabad bus service project against the Punjab Metro Bus Authority (PMA) model, insisting on adherence to timelines and quality standards to make it an exemplary project for providing top-notch travel facilities to citizens.