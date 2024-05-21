China warns after Lai inauguration that Taiwan independence is ‘dead end’

BEIJING - China warned on Monday that efforts towards independence for Taiwan were a “dead end” after the island swore in new President Lai Ching-te.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has long threatened to use force to bring the island under its control. It has described Lai as a “dangerous separatist” for his past comments on Taiwan’s independence -- rhetoric that he has moderated in recent years.

Asked about his inauguration Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned: “Taiwan independence is a dead end.”

“No matter under what guise or banner, the pursuit of Taiwan independence and secession is doomed to fail,” he added.

As Lai took office, Beijing imposed sanctions on three US defence companies over their sales of weapons to Taipei.