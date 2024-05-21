CJP submits gifted precious pen to Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has submitted the gifted precious Kaaba Door’s Pen to Toshakhana, which would be displayed in the museum of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. As per the declaration, the secretary general of Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Issa called upon the Chief Justice on April 8, 2024. On this occasion, the secretary MWL gifted a valuable Kaaba door’s pen to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The Kaaba Door’s Pen is in the shape of traditional key of the door of most holy site of Muslims. The chief justice of Pakistan considers that the thing of such beauty, presented by MWL must be shared with the people of Pakistan. The CJP considers that it be presented to the Supreme Court Museum for permanent display, enabling the public to view it and reminded of the bond and the love that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have for each other. The gift in black box is being deposit as per the applicable toshakhana rules. The secretary to the CJP had written a letter to cabinet division in this regard. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved the request to display the precious gift.