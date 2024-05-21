Tuesday, May 21, 2024
I am writing to discuss a topic very important to me: climate change. It’s a serious issue that is growing increasingly urgent. You’ve likely heard about recent extreme weather, including fires, storms, and droughts.

The fact remains that climate change is unfair, impacting some areas and individuals more severely, especially those already struggling.

The good news is that we can do something about it! It is essential to shift from fossil fuels like coal and oil to sustainable energy sources like solar and wind power. Additionally, we must build in environmentally friendly ways.

We can all contribute; it’s not just the responsibility of large corporations and politicians! We can speak up for the environment, recycle more, and use less energy. Although time is short, we can still make an impact if we come together. Let’s act now to ensure our planet remains healthy for all of us.

TENAR SIDDIQ,

Karachi.

