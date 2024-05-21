CM Maryam vows to raise living standard of people

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her resolve to make people’s lives easier,

stating that all necessary measures would be taken to address public issues. The CM said in a meeting with the members of National and Provincial Assemblies from Lahore, including Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmed, here on Monday. The CM said streets of every city, including Lahore, would be paved. Urban sanitation and sustainable solid waste management systems were on the cards, she mentioned. Earlier, both the visiting public representatives discussed development issues of Lahore In the meeting. They particularly apprised the chief minister about public issues and development needs of their respective constituencies. Moreover, general situation of the province also came under discussion. Both visiting members of the national and provincial assemblies appreciated various initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for welfare of people. They reiterated their determination to work together for development of Punjab.Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision and speed to solve public problems. He added the launch of Nawaz Sharif IT City project could be a game changer for the province. Mian Murghoob Ahmed said the fate of Lahore’s slums and suburban settlements was changing. Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik were also present.Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Headquarters, here on Monday. The CM received a detailed briefing on its various activities. She directed to link forensic training lab with universities. Training and internship will be offered to the students studying in forensic sciences in private and public sector universities, she added. The CM gave in principle approval to centralize departmental lab under Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority (PAFDA), and directed for the early completion and activation of PAFDA project. She also directed to activate evidence center in DG Khan. The CM inspected the automated fingerprint system, the automated ballistic system for identification of arms and ammunition, and genetic analyzer machine. She was also briefed about the procedure of polygraph examination, and chromosome marking method in DNA Serology. The Chief Minister was briefed that Punjab Forensic Science Agency is providing services all over Pakistan.

It is monitoring the crime scene through satellite station, and is conducting 14-discipline forensic tests. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other officers concerned were also present.