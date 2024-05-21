Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Govt. Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, here on Monday. He examined the hospital’s medicine store, radiology department, and outpatient department (OPD) and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the citizens. The Medical Superintendent (MS) and in-charge of the medicine store briefed the commissioner on the availability and supply record of medicines. The commissioner also reviewed the surveillance activities of the anti-dengue field teams in Garhishahu area and assessed the anti-dengue measures. District Health Authority CEO Dr. Faisal briefed the commissioner on the ongoing dengue prevention efforts in the city. He mentioned that due to the rise in temperatures, there has been a decrease in dengue mosquitoes in open areas. The Lahore Commissioner emphasized the importance of public awareness, urging citizens to keep water storage areas in homes dry to prevent dengue breeding. He assured that the cooperation of the citizens, along with the anti-dengue efforts, guarantees success in combating the disease.