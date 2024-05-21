Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Web Desk
8:36 PM | May 21, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today met his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan. They discussed the growing bilateral understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation and recent regional and global developments.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister congratulated his Russian counterpart on the peaceful and successful election process in Russia and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations.

The two sides agreed to continue working towards further deepening and broadening of Pakistan-Russia bilateral ties by regularly holding meetings of institutional mechanisms and undertaking follow-up actions. They agreed to hold the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) in Moscow this year.

