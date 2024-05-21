Tuesday, May 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Distt admin Matiari takes measures to combat heatwave

Distt admin Matiari takes measures to combat heatwave
Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The district administration on Monday had set up cold water drinking facilities across the district to provide relief from the heat. Water coolers have been installed in Matiari, Hala, Bhitt Shah, Palijani, New Saeedabad, Odero Lal and Khaiber, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Abid Qamar and AC Saeedabad Monis Ahmad established cold drinking water facilities (Sabeel) to provide the people easy access to cold drinking water during the ongoing heat wave. The DC Matiari emphasised that the district administration was committed to ensuring the well-being of residents and would continue to take such initiatives to provide relief and comfort.

 He also directed the DHO and District Manager of the PPHI to establish heat stroke corners established under their jurisdiction to provide timely treatment and relief to persons affected by the scorching heat.

CM Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of stunting to control them

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1716184997.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024