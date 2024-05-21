Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Dr Raghib Naeemi appointed CII chairman

Web Desk
9:54 PM | May 21, 2024
Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, a current member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), has been appointed as its chairman.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, he has been appointed for the residual period of his membership in accordance with clause (5) of Article 228.

Notably, Dr Naeemi is also the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Naeemi and Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab.

Recently, he was awarded the ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ (Star of Excellence) by President Asif Ali Zardari on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024. Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi is an alumnus of Government College Lahore, a gold medalist in his master’s degree in Arabic from Punjab University, and holds a PhD.

