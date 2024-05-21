Drive to eradicate measles launched in 11 KP districts

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated six-day special ‘Measles elimination campaign’ in 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Moulvi Ji Hospital on Monday.

Director General Health Services, Dr Saleem, Director EPI, Dr Arif Khan, Medical Superintendent Moulvi Ji Hospital, Dr Akram, Dr Inamullah UNICEF KP Health Team Lead and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the media representatives on the occasion, the KP Health Minister said that measles’ eradication campaign is being carried out in Swabi, Hangu, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir Lower and Upper.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that target of the campaign is to vaccinate 882,000 children against measles. While more than 1,000 teams have been formed for the campaign.

The minister emphasised that measles’ eradication campaign is being taken as a challenge. He mentioned that if needed, the campaign can be expanded, and arrangements have been made to maintain cold chain management by providing refrigerated vans.

Dr Arif, Director EPI, mentioned on the occasion that the campaign will span six days, during which all children aged from 6 months to 59 months will be administered measles protection doses.

The campaign particularly focuses on the 11 districts where the incidence of measles was higher.

The six-day campaign will involve the mobilisation of 180 union councils across the 11 districts, with all necessary arrangements made by the EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.