The future of our society hinges on the ability for every individual to get an education. Education emergency is a critical and pressing issue that needs our attention. Education is a fundamental right of every child, irrespective of their background, but in Pakistan, it is no secret that there is discrimination between urban and rural areas. Urban centers are provided with high-quality education, by trained teachers and classrooms fit to their status, on the other hand, rural areas are not even given the basic necessity that is clean water. This gap pushes aside the ability for inequality to end and deprives millions of children of their right to education.

Our country is grappling with multiple difficulties, ranging from a lack of infrastructure to the quality of trained teachers and insufficient funding. These problems need to be identified as soon as possible for the future of our country to be secured.

Moreover, the quality of education in the existing schools of Pakistan has much room for improvement. There are a majority of schools with crammed classrooms and teachers that are still using traditional methods to teach. These factors are the cornerstones due to which children are not prepared to face the challenges of the modern world. This is the reason why many graduates in Pakistan are not able to get a job, step into the market, and opt for higher education. Despite these hurdles, Pakistan still grapples with a significant issue that is financial constraints. The government has allocated a budget to the educational sector, but it is still insufficient to meet the needs of this sector. Providing teacher training, the construction of buildings, and improving infrastructure are limited by these budget constraints.

We need a collective and diverse approach to put an end to this education emergency in our country. This can only be done if every community participates in this fight to strive if the government intervenes and if there is international cooperation. The first step that needs to be taken is the allocation of resources by the government that are sufficient to overcome the challenges in this sector. This means investing highly in infrastructure and school enrollment, especially in communities that are marginalized.

Moreover, local communities should also be involved in this journey to education for all. Involving local communities creates a sense of familiarity and responsibility, it also ensures that initiatives being taken are tailored to the needs of every individual community. Working closely with parents, and local community leaders can not only change the perspective of every individual but can also create a more effective education system. Thirdly, international cooperation is also important for these initiatives to take place, financial support and technical support that can be provided by donor agencies, and not-for-profit companies. The assistance provided in any form can play a vital role in complementing the government’s efforts.

As the saying goes, “One person can be an example to all”. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a step forward in an initiative that will secure the future of our country. There are 26 million children that are deprived of education. Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative comprises the enrollment of out-of-school children across the country. This initiative highlights the seriousness of this situation and why immediate action needs to be taken. By enrolling millions of out-of-school children in schools, this initiative takes Pakistan a step forward towards fostering a more equal society and prioritizing education.

This initiative must be more tailored, efforts to enroll out-of-school children are the first step, and the second step should be to improve the quality of existing schools. By providing a better and more inclusive environment, where students can freely voice their opinions and learn to be a part of the modern world.

Furthermore, the root causes of why many children are not attending schools need to be identified. There are multiple reasons why this can occur, such as poverty, geographic isolation, and discrimination. By addressing issues related to both educational quality and access, Pakistan can be an example of a more just and equitable society.

The challenges require an immediate solution, the disparities between urban and rural areas, and budgetary constraints require a diverse approach to be diminished. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative is a step forward in the right direction but it can only be successful if every individual, corporation, and community puts their collective efforts into ending this dire and pressing issue. Moreover, various issues like discrimination, poverty, and geographical isolation, need to be addressed as there are children with so much potential in the areas that are not even considered, that are deprived. Those children are the future of our country and can make it excel in ways we can only think of if given the right opportunities. Securing a future for the ones in the most disadvantaged communities can pave the way for Pakistan to be on top, and with our struggling economy, our future can be saved.

Pakistan can provide better opportunities and can thrive if it prioritizes the education of every individual in the country by taking steps that are tailored to every community, by engaging and changing the views of people who think education is not important, change comes from one person who sets an example for everyone else, if we take a step forward today, Pakistan will take steps forward in the future. Together we can pave the way for a better and brighter future for all citizens.

Faisal Mahmood

The writer is the Country Director at TCL Global Pakistan.