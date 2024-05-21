Elevate Government Schools

There is no harm in running private schools and universities alongside government-run educational institutes. Those who can afford it can send their children to these private institutions.

The classification of elite and common people exists in the UK as well, though unsaid. Most members of the House of Lords and Commons come from private schools.

The role of the private sector in any domain is crucial for economic prosperity. In Pakistan, a significant number of school-going children are deprived of education because their parents cannot afford to send them to school. There should be a focus on raising the standard of education in government schools across the country, from infrastructure to curriculum development to teacher training. People should be encouraged to send their children to government schools with confidence, not with a sense of inferiority.

SHAHZAD LODHI,

Rawalpindi.