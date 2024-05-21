England series vital for T20 World Cup preparations: Imad Wasim

LEEDS - Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim emphasized the significance of the upcoming four-match T20 series against England, terming it vital for the team’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, being co-hosted by the US and the West Indies.

Speaking at a pre-series press conference, Imad highlighted the importance of this series in finalizing team composition and building momentum. “A series right before the World Cup helps finalize the team and builds confidence. Success here can carry us forward positively into the World Cup,” he remarked.

Addressing concerns about player workload and potential injuries, Imad reassured that the team is focused on playing well rather than worrying about injuries. “Injuries can happen anytime, even in the first match of the World Cup. We should focus on playing well and winning,” he asserted.

Imad praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel for effectively managing the players’ workload since the home T20I series against New Zealand. “Our medical panel has been excellent in managing the workload of both fast bowlers and spinners,” he said and added: “There is no major concern regarding injuries; everyone in the team is fit.”

Reflecting on the team’s recent performances, Imad acknowledged that Pakistan did not perform to their potential against New Zealand and in the series opener against Ireland but vowed ‘not to get relaxed’ in the upcoming matches.

“We played with our full-strength side and obviously, if we lost against New Zealand, we did not play good cricket. Even in the defeat against Ireland, we did not play good cricket. It’s a fact. “But, I think, we need to think positively, and I feel that it is good that we suffered a setback earlier not in the World Cup.

“Because it gives you an idea of how to approach and we cannot relax even one per cent. Usually, we used to get relaxed. So, we planned after losing the first match against Ireland that wewouldn’t get relaxed and would play all the next matches with the same intensity with which we play after losing,” Imad concluded.

The four-match T20I series between Pakistan and England will be played from May 22 to 30, 2024 and will serve as a warm-up for both the teams, heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America and the West Indies.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

ENGLAND SQUAD: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.