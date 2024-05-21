Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Four drug peddlers arrested with drugs

May 21, 2024
MULTAN   -  Makhdoom Rasheed police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday. In line with directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Shabir Ahmed, Mujahid Hussain, Zaffar Iqbal and Khalid Mahmood.The police recovered 3.5 kilogram Hashish and 600 litre liquor from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

Secretary SH,ME pays visit to Children Complex

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education(SH&ME), Ali Jan Khan, along with his technical team on Monday conducted a detailed visit to the Children’s Complex to review the ongoing construction work. Accompanied by Dean  Children Complex, Dr. Kashif Chishti, and MS Dr. Kamran Asif, he also inspected the Child Life Children’s Emergency, the newly constructed Medical Unit, OPD Department, the new Thalassemia Unit, and the construction work in the old block of the  hospital. He instructed the senior officials of the building department to complete all the work as soon as possible within the given time frame. The secretary visited various wards of the Hospital and inquired about the patients, and asked the attendants  about the medical facilities and availability of medicines being provided at the health facility.

