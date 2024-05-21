German delegation visits Parliament

ISLAMABAD - A 20-member delegation from Global Bridges, a non-profit organization based in Germany, visited Parliament. The delegation, led by Dr. Hans Albrecht, included German entrepreneurs, academics, intellectuals, doctors, and other professionals. The visit aimed to gain first-hand knowledge of Pakistan’s parliamentary functions. Special Secretary (Special Initiatives) Syed Shamoon Hashmi provided an in-depth briefing on Pakistan’s parliamentary system, covering its functions and history. He also apprised the delegation about the National Assembly’s functions, standing committees, and special parliamentary forums, including the Sustainable Development Goals, Women Parliamentary Caucus, Young Parliamentary Forum, and Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights. The delegation appreciated the comprehensive presentation and engaged in a Q&A session. They also toured the National Assembly Hall and other areas of the Parliament, praising the pictorial display of Pakistan’s political and parliamentary history. Meanwhile, A newly established security system for Margalla Trails is actively providing a safe environment for visitors, with 60 patrolling officers rescuing citizens who are lost or in need of medical assistance, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdullah Shahriyar on Monday.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said a dedicated force of police officers patrols the Margalla Trails around the clock. This unit was formed to protect people on the trails and consists of foot patrols, motorcycle patrols, and horsemen. He highlighted that the initiative was a historic step by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. The unit ensures immediate assistance in case of lost visitors or emergencies, with officers present 24 hours a day. Islamabad Police will take additional measures to enhance field patrolling in their beat areas, ensuring crime prevention, protection from animals, and the safety of citizens.