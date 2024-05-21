Gold rate up by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs250,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs248,100 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,972 to Rs214,678 from Rs212,706 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs196,788 from Rs194,980, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,439 from $2,414.