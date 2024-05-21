Gwadar women garment factory goes full steam ahead

ISLAMABAD - The Gwadar Women Garment Factory, also known as the Gwadar Women’s Development Employment Centre, has increased its efforts to obtain orders from public and private enterprises after four years of operation at Gwadar Port.

The factory was established in collaboration with the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the China Overseas Port Holding Company.

It is ready to fulfil and deliver the orders of tailor-made uniforms of employees of national and multinational companies.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, Ms Zaitoon Abdullah, the factory’s supervisor, stated that the factory’s female workers have developed the necessary skills to meet production standards.

She noted that the factory has been producing uniforms for workers of Chinese companies at Gwadar Port for the past four years.

She mentioned that the factory is focusing on embroidery to increase revenue and described the Gwadar Garment Factory as a successful case of enhancing women’s empowerment in the region.

Zaitoon commented on the career opportunities at the factory, noting that tailoring offers a viable career path for creative women in Gwadar who are skilled in fabric work.

She emphasised that the women employed at the factory are poised for a promising career in Pakistan’s garment industry.

The factory was initiated as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to impact gender equality and women’s empowerment in the beneficiary countries.

“This factory aligns with China’s commitments to advancing women’s mainstreaming and empowerment under the BRI framework as stipulated by international law,” stated a Chinese official at Gwadar Port. The facility is equipped with necessary sewing tools and features an environment conducive to productivity, including a well-lit ambiance, a management room, and a store.

It has become a focal point in the community for offering training opportunities to unskilled women and for allowing semi-skilled tailors to refine their skills according to contemporary standards.