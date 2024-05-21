IGP calls for improving response rate of Elite Force

Lahore - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that elite force is a modern trained professional force of Punjab Police whose highly trained commandos are fully capable of successfully completing high profile operations and other challenges. IG Punjab directed that training and response rate of elite force should be further improved in view of threats of terrorism and extremism, services of expert instructors should be utilized to enhance the skills of elite police personnel. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further directed to complete the ongoing development works at Elite Police Center in accordance with high standards within the stipulated timeline, all pending projects including elite police barracks, hostels should be completed with effective supervision. IG Punjab directed that under training elite personnel should be provided with the best training, food and all possible facilities. He expressed these views today while presiding over a review meeting on Elite Police Training School and other professional matters at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued instructions regarding professional training of elite force, development projects and other official matters. Additional IG Elite Muhammad Waqar Abbasi and Commandant Elite Police Training School Colonel Khalid Sulaiman were present in the meeting, while on behalf of Punjab Police Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Commandant Chung DIG Mehboob Aslam, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Development, AIG Finance and other Senior officers were present in the meeting.